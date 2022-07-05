Clear Lake council to get update on plans for proposed inclusive park, playground project
Artist's rendering of the Everybody Plays playground project from the group's Facbeook page
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will get an update about the proposed inclusive park and playground project.
The council back in February approved awarding the sale of $1.3 million in general obligation urban renewal bonds to use for a new park on property formerly owned by Cerro Gordo County. The county sold the property at 109 South 15th Street to the city in February 2021 for the purpose of redeveloping it into an inclusive playground that provides children and adults of all ages and abilities the opportunity to play together.
The council has discussed a budget of about $1.9 million for the project, with the remaining project costs being financed by general funds and cash donations.
Kristi King with Bergland & Cram will review proposed concept plans with the council at their meeting tonight, which starts at 6 o’clock at City Hall.