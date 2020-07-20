Clear Lake council to get presentation tonight on wellness center plans
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will get a presentation about the wellness and recreation center project that will be constructed at the high school.
Voters in March approved a bond issue back in March for the center as well as improvements to Clear Creek Elementary and Lions Field. As part of an agreement, the city plans to authorize the issuance of a general obligation bond not to exceed $700,000 as well as make a general fund contribution not to exceed $300,000.
The school will own the center and lease it to the city for at least a 25-year period. The city would be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the center with the school having priority usage for practice times, educational courses or programs, and special events.
Mayor Nelson Crabb says the council will get a detailed look at the wellness center plans at their meeting tonight. “The Atura architects are going to show a 3D visual walk-through of the new wellness center that’s being put together as we speak. That’s a $1 million project right there. That was a part of the $18 million bond issue that was passed with 70% approval.”
The council is also being asked tonight to approve a proposal with Northland Securities to provide placement services for the city’s planned issuance of the $700,000 in general obligation debt for the proposed wellness center. The council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at City Hall.