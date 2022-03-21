Clear Lake council to finalize budget, review bid for East Main Avenue reconstruction project
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will consider adopting the budget for the next fiscal year as well as review the lone bid for the East Main Avenue reconstruction project.
== The council approved a preliminary version of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget at their last meeting two weeks ago. Tonight they will hold a public hearing before finalizing the plan. The proposed tax rate for the city of Clear Lake will be $9.70 per $1000 assessed valuation, marking the fourth straight year it will be steady at that rate. City Administrator Scott Flory says that $9.70 rate for Fiscal Year 2022 was the 5th lowest in the state for cities with a population of greater than 4,000. $19.4 million in expenditures are earmarked in the proposed budget, with $10.5 million directed towards operations and maintenance; $8 million toward capital; and roughly $850,000 to debt service.
== The council will also review the single bid made for the final phase of the East Main Avenue project. This phase involves the stretch between 8th and 14th Streets. The engineer’s estimate of probable cost of construction was just over $2.24 million. The only bid was made by Wicks Construction of Decorah for $2.355 million, about $115,000 or 5% above the engineer’s estimate. In a memo to the council, project engineer Jason Petersburg of Veenstra and Kimm says while it’s unfortunate that only one bid was received for the project, he feels there were several qualified contractors quoting the subcontract work, and that the bid received, while over the estimate, is likely the best bid that will be received during these economic times with material costs rising.
The council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at City Hall.