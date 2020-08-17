Clear Lake council to discuss water service fees, ambulance replacement tonight
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will consider the second reading of an ordinance dealing with water service fees and also address the repairs of an ambulance involved in an accident earlier this year.
=== The council two weeks ago passed the first reading of changes in the fees the city charges for water connection, meter installation and temporary disconnections. The Water Department’s superintendent Adam Theiss recommended the changes in an effort to produce revenues that were sufficient to pay the expenses of operation and maintenance of the water utility. Theiss says the fee structure hasn’t been updated since 2003. Meter installation fees would increase from $182.45 to $296.05. Connection fees would be $61 for a 3/4ths-inch service, $73 for a one-inch service, $88 for an inch-and-a-half, and $122 for a two-inch or larger service. Temporary shut-offs would increase to $35 during working hours and $50 during off-hours.
=== The council will also address one of the city’s ambulances that was taken out of service after a collision in mid-June during the transport of a patient to the hospital. City Administrator Scott Flory says the 2013 F-450 ambulance received enough damage that the city is proposing to take possession of the cab and chassis and utilize the proceeds from the insurance coverage to purchase a new 2020 F-450 chassis and cab. Flory says the existing box did not sustain significant damage and can successfully be re-mounted on the new chassis. He says the total cost for the new chassis and cab would be about $51,000 after application of the city’s deductible. A cot that was in the ambulance cannot be re-certified for use due to the accident, and Flory says the city will receive about $19,000 in insurance proceeds for the cot. He says the city had budgeted this fiscal year to replace two cots, with the cot in the accident being one of them, so funding from the budget will be combined with the insurance proceeds to offset the cost of the cot and new ambulance chassis. Flory says delivery of the new ambulance chassis and cab with the re-mounted box and cot will likely not happen before January, but the city still has two ambulances to provide sufficient coverage for the interim.
The Council meets at 6 o’clock tonight at City Hall.