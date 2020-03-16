Clear Lake council to discuss preliminary economic development agreement for Courtway Park development
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will vote on entering into a preliminary economic development agreement on the proposed hotel and convention center development on the city’s east side.
The proposed agreement states that the developer, VKB Management LLC and JSM Investment LLC, plans to place an 85-room, Marriott hotel, and a 6000 square foot attached conference and events center that could hold about 450 people. The developer has secured a purchase option on the same lot that a GrandStay hotel was going to be placed. That developer, WillowStream LLC, had a purchase option for that lot but it has expired.
The agreement with the new developer would allow them to work with the city in negotiating a development agreement that would include additional economic development incentives, subject to final approval by the City Council, that could include such things as property tax rebates, infrastructure incentives for water and sanitary sewer services, assistance with civil engineering consulting services, and a financial contribution upon completion of the project.
=== The council is also being asked to approve the city’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget that would start this July 1st. City Administrator Scott Flory says the proposed tax rate is the same as it is in this current fiscal year. “The proposed tax rate is $9.70, and that’s the same rate that it was for the current fiscal year that we’re in right now that ends June 30th of this year. That’s five consecutive fiscal years that the city’s share the tax rate is either declined or remain the same without an increase in the tax rate.”
Flory says he’s been happy that the city has been able to not raise the tax rate over the last five years. “Go back to Fiscal Year 2017, the city’s tax rate, we had lowered it from $10.54 to $10.04, then in Fiscal Year ‘18, we dropped it from $10.04 to $9.80, and then Fiscal Year ‘19 the tax rate was decreased from $9.80 to $9.70, and that’s where it remains today, and that’s where it will remain for fiscal year 2021.”
The council meets at 6 o’clock tonight at City Hall.