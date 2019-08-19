Clear Lake council to discuss first phase of City Beach project tonight
CLEAR LAKE — The City Council in Clear Lake tonight will consider setting the date for a public hearing on the proposed plans and specifications as well as the date for the bid letting on the first phase of the City Beach Enhancement project.
The first phase includes the demolishing of the existing restroom structure and lake aeration pump shed; construction of a temporary shed to house the DNR’s aerator pumps and associated equipment through the winter of 2019-20, and the construction of water main improvements.
The estimated costs for the first phase base bid is $230,000, plus the unit price for contaminated soil removal and replacement has been estimated at about $29,250.
The proposed date for the bid letting is September 12th, with the council holding the hearing on the plans and specifications as well as awarding the contract at their September 16th meeting. The project has an anticipated construction start date of September 24th with the completion date of Thanksgiving, with the aerator pumps being operational by November 15th.
The council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at Clear Lake City Hall.