Clear Lake council to discuss final segment of East Main Avenue reconstruction project

Feb 7, 2022 @ 11:09am

CLEAR LAKE — A public hearing will be held tonight regarding the final phase of the East Main Avenue street reconstruction project in Clear Lake.

This phase involves Main Avenue between 8th and 14th Streets and represents a continuation of the previous construction improvements that were completed a couple of years ago on Main Avenue between 14th and 20th Streets for $2.3 million, and a couple of years prior between 20th and 24th Streets for $1 million.

The estimated cost of this phase of the project is about $2.5 million, with the estimated amount of the project to be assessed against the benefited property owners being about $441,000 or about 17% of the total project cost.

After tonight’s public hearing, the council will vote to approve a resolution of necessity for the project and to direct the preparation of the plans and specifications of the project and to start the bidding process.

The council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at Clear Lake City Hall.

