Clear Lake council to consider rezoning land near State Park for residential development

October 3, 2022 10:56AM CDT
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will consider the first reading of an ordinance rezoning land in the 2600 block of South Shore Drive for residential development.

The council in August denied rezoning the seven-and-a-half acre parcel at 2605 South Shore Drive after receiving a petition from Webster City developer AKK Investment Properties who wanted to place an RV campground on the land just north of the Clear Lake State Park campground and just south of a residential neighborhood. Some people in the neighborhood recommended that the developer look into placing housing on the land instead.

AKK then came back to the city asking that the land be rezoned from low-density single-family residential to medium-density single-family residential, which would allow the developer the ability to construct twin homes or duplexes as well as single-family dwellings.

The city’s Planning & Zoning Commission on September 27th voted unanimously to recommend the change in zoning.

The council meets at 6 o’clock tonight at City Hall. 

