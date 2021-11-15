Clear Lake council to consider partial property tax exemption for former Five Star Coop property redevelopment
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will consider approving a five-year partial property tax exemption for a Mason City company that’s redeveloping the former Five Star Cooperative property at 2908 Main Avenue.
The city earlier this fall approved a letter of intent with RCP Investments LLC of Mason City as part of their conversion of the property into a dry goods warehouse and distribution center. Greenlee Corrugated Solutions of Jesup, which provides corrugated packaging for large-scale companies, will utilize the 154,000 square foot building, with the anticipation that they will initially employ six to 10 people, with the potential for expansion into a multiple shift operation.
The building was assessed at just over $660,000 in 2019 and the anticipated assessed improved value following completion of the project is estimated at $1.5 million. The schedule for the exemption is a declining schedule over the five year period from 75%, to 60%, 45%, 30% and then 15%.
The council will consider all three readings of the ordinance to approve the property tax exemption at its meeting tonight in order for the city to file the ordinance with the County Assessor’s office prior to December 1st.
The council meets at 6 o’clock tonight at City Hall.