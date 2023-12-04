KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Clear Lake council to consider land zoning request at meeting tonight

December 4, 2023 11:45AM CST
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s City Council tonight will hold a public hearing to rezone a 25-plus acre tract of land located south of 15th Avenue South and west of South 8th Street into different uses.

The proposal is to divide the parcel into three separate zoning districts by expanding the existing “high-density single-family residential” district and changing a portion of the existing “community commercial” district to “factory-built housing residential”, and an additional portion of “community commercial” to “intensive commercial” and to establish a “planned development housing overlay district”.

The council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at City Hall.

