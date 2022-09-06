Clear Lake council to consider forgivable loan to transform Courtway Park building into restaurant

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s City Council tonight will act on a development agreement for one economic development project and set the public hearing date for development agreements for two other projects.

The council recently modified its consolidated urban renewal area plan and tax increment financing districts in order to incorporate new projects, including: the renovation of a building in the Starboard Square development in the Courtway Park subdivision east of Interstate 35 into a restaurant; the Pritchard’s Innovation Center & Lake Life property tax rebate agreement; and the property tax rebate agreement for the former Serta building.

The council tonight will act on the development agreement with Momberg Land LLC for a $50,000 forgivable loan to be used in connection with the renovation of an existing building at 1311 Bayou Road for use as a future restaurant.

The council will set their September 19th meeting for the public hearings on the other two projects. Pritchard Companies recently made improvements to the former TeamQuest Corporation building for use as the company’s corporate headquarters, as well as the redevelopment of a former downtown gas station for use in the business of Lake Life Rentals.

Meanwhile a still unidentified private developer is asking for incentives in connection with the redevelopment and renovation of the former Serta building for use in a light industrial manufacturing facility.

The Clear Lake City Council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at City Hall.