      Weather Alert

Clear Lake council to consider feasibility study on placing hotel in Surf District

May 16, 2022 @ 4:50am

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will consider funding a feasibility report as part of a proposal to place a hotel in the Surf District.

City Administrator Scott Flory in a memo to the council says the city has had conversations with the owners of the Surf Ballroom and the North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum, the group that oversees the facility’s operations, about a potential redevelopment project within the Surf District that would include a boutique-style hotel with the city applying for a grant as part of the Iowa Department of Economic Development’s new “Destination Iowa” program. Destination Iowa is a $100 million project funded by American Rescue Plan Act money that provides grants for transformational, shovel-ready attractions.

Flory says a critical component of the grant application would be a hotel feasibility report. He says the city has solicited a proposal from Patek Hospitality Consultants of Sussex Wisconsin to perform the study. Patek previously completed a study that culminated in the development of the $13 million Marriott Fairfield hotel near Interstate 35. The council is being asked to approve $10,000 for the feasibility report, which would be completed within 60 days.

The Clear Lake City Council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at City Hall. 

For the latest

Trending
Ask the Mayor --- May 11, 2022 --- Clear Lake mayor Nelson Crabb
Clear Lake council to consider feasibility study on placing hotel in Surf District
Bodies found in Lake Mead renew interest in Vegas mob lore
Famed Actor Fred Ward Dies
Bill Gates Experiencing Mild Symptoms After Testing Positive For COVID-19
Connect With Us