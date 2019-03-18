Clear Lake council to consider contract for North 32nd Street project

CLEAR LAKE — The City Council in Clear Lake tonight will consider awarding the contract for improvements to North 32nd Street, which could lead to major development on the east side of the community. McKiness Excavating of Mason City submitted the lowest, responsive, responsible bid for the project for just over $1.75 million.

City Administrator Scott Flory says it will create some economic development opportunities for the community. “It’s going to open up a significant area for future economic development there. Obviously it’s proximity to Interstate 35, the 194 interchange. We think it’s got terrific potential there for Clear Lake for a lot of things.”

Flory says the improvements to North 32nd Street will start about 375 feet north of the intersection of State Highway 122, which is the intersection where Kwik Star is located. He says the project includes pavement removal; sanitary sewer mains & manholes; water main improvements; storm sewer; street lighting; and 1625 feet in length of Portland Cement Concrete, 37 feet wide and eight inches thick.

City officials are working on a preliminary development agreement and letter of intent for a large-scale hotel & conference center that possibly could be placed in the area of the North 32nd Street project.

The council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at City Hall.