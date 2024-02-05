Clear Lake council to consider CAT grant application for upgraded plans for Surf Ballroom Music Enrichment & Immersive Center

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will consider submitting an application for a $1.5 million Community Attractions and Tourism Grant as part of an upgrade of the plans for the Surf Ballroom Music Enrichment & Immersive Center that’s part of the city’s Surf District Destination Iowa project.

Project leaders recently took another look at the Music Enrichment Center and wanted to add immersive technology enhancements to keep it relevant in the future, as it would provide 21st Century technology in an effort to promote the legacy of the Winter Dance Party, the three iconic performers, and music in general.

City Administrator Scott Flory says after discussing the project with Iowa Economic Development Authority leaders, they encouraged the city to look into applying for a CAT grant through the Enhance Iowa program.

The council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at City Hall.