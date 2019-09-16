Clear Lake council to consider bid for first phase of City Beach project
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will consider awarding a contract for the first phase of the City Beach Enhancement Project.
While this phase of the project does not include the construction of a new splash pad and restroom facilities, it does include things like: the construction of water main; demolition of the existing pump shed adjacent to the Water Treatment Plant building that houses the DNR lake aerator pumps and equipment; construction of a temporary shed to house the aerator pumps through this coming winter; and the demolition of the existing restroom structure.
The estimated cost of the project was $230,000, plus $45 per cubic yard for the removal and replacement of contaminated soil. The lone bid received on the project was from Dean Snyder Construction of Clear Lake for $220,000 plus $130 per cubic yard of contaminated soil.
City Administrator Scott Flory says in a memo to the council that while the unit price bid for dealing with any contaminated soil is significantly over what the city had estimated, he says the contractor and city will work together on that item to contain costs as much as possible. Flory adds that it’s an issue of something of an unknown as to whether or not it will even be an issue at this point, or to what extent it would be.
The council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at Clear Lake City Hall.