Clear Lake council to consider awarding contract for Emerald Edge subdivision street lighting project

CLEA LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will consider awarding a contract for a street lighting project for the Emerald Edge subdivision.

As part of a development agreement with Sukup Ag LLC approved last year for the subdivision, the city agreed to offset the costs associated with the installation of an “upgraded” street lighting, similar to what the city agreed to do for the developers of the Courtway Park subdivision east of Interstate 35.

Under the plan, the developer will reimburse the city of the cost of the standard Alliant street light fixture. The project consists of the placement of nine new decorative street light fixtures, including foundations, about 2000 feet of electrical conduit and conductor, and lighting control panel.

The preliminary projected cost of the project was $112,224, with the lowest bid being submitted by K&W Electric of Cedar Falls for $99,840.

City Administrator Scott Flory in a memo to the council says K&W has done work previously in Clear Lake for the city, including with lighting on Main Avenue. Construction would take place in the spring.

The council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at City Hall.