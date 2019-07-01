Clear Lake council to consider approval of Courtway Park preliminary plat

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will consider approval of the preliminary plat for the Courtway Park Subdivision.

The city’s Planning & Zoning Commission last week approved their review of the preliminary plat for the 64-acre tract of land that used to be Andrews Pre-stressed Concrete, located just north of State Highway 122 and between Interstate 35 and North 32nd Street.

The southern portion of the property will be six lots zoned as “highway commercial”, with the northern portion of the property being five lots zoned “light industrial”.

While a large-scale hotel and conference center is likely to be the keystone of the development, developers of the land have not released what would occupy most of the lots in the development. North Carolina-based Old Dominion Freight Line is planning to use one of the lots for a $5 million capital investment, creating up to ten full-time jobs, for what’s commonly referred to as a “cross dock” or “less than truckload” distribution facility.

Once the preliminary plat is approved by the council, the Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a special meeting sometime in the next two weeks to review the final plat for the subdivision, with the council to consider that at their July 15th meeting.

The council meets at 6 o’clock tonight in City Hall.