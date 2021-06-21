Clear Lake council to consider alley reconstruction project
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will consider moving forward with an alley reconstruction project.
Alliant Energy has informed the city that they plan to do utility work in the alley north of Main Avenue between North 4th and North 5th Streets in order to accommodate the electric services for the new businesses going in at the former Thrifty White building and other needs. As a result, Alliant and the city have discussed taking the opportunity to proceed with additional city utility work in the alley, with Alliant agreeing to reimburse the city for 50% of the pavement restoration costs.
The proposed project would involve: the full depth reconstruction of the alley; sanitary sewer main, services and manhole improvements; relocation of storm sewer intakes to facilitate improved drainage; roof drains being tied into the storm sewer; and paving improvements with decorative paving and conventional six-foot Portland Cement Concrete paving.
The total project is estimated to cost $100,000, with Alliant reimbursing the city about $20,000. The anticipated bid letting date for the project would be September 2nd, with construction starting on September 13th and being completed by November 12th.
The council will consider approving a professional services agreement with Veenstra & Kimm in an amount not to exceed $16,250 for design and construction services.
The City Council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at Clear Lake City Hall.