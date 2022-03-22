Clear Lake council shows support for North Iowa Events Center project
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council during a workshop session this morning approved moving forward with considering making a total of $50,000 in funding toward a $1.5 million capital improvement campaign to make improvements that would allow the North Iowa Events Center to host horse shows year-around.
Phase one of the project would cost $650,000 for an enclosed, heated warm-up arena, with the second phase being an enclosed, heated stall barn project with an $850,000 price tag. The Events Center board made a presentation to the council earlier this year.
Councilman Mike Callanan says the Events Center project benefits the entire area. “We’ve been involved in a variety of regional and public/private projects over the years. I think looking at the big picture, typically what benefits the Mason City area benefits Clear Lake. We both have things that attract people from outside, and we’ve got enough attractions locally that we get a lot of the spillover, even if it’s a Mason City event. I thought the Fair Board made a wonderful presentation at our previous workshop and at least sold me on the benefits of the project for the whole area.”
The only one of the five councilmen who objected to giving any money at this time was Gary Hugi, who says he’s concerned about the impacts of the economy on the city. “We’ve got a lot of unknown costs coming up that we’re not sure about. We’ve got the Sea Wall project, we don’t know where that’s going to come in at . Main Street came in with a good bid. It was 5% over, but that’s $115,000 more than was planned on. We’ve got other projects. Look at the inflation we have. Our budget, we didn’t expect our fuel prices going up like they have. I would like to see us put this on hold for a while. It’s in the budget, we can exercise it when we feel like it.”
The Events Center board says becoming a 12-month facility will have a bigger economic impact to the area, and a year-round facility needs more horse stalls and the covered warm-up area. The council will consider approving the funding at a future meeting.