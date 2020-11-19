Clear Lake council sets public hearing for financing of two property purchases for playground, expansion of library
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council this week approved setting the date for a public hearing on the proposal to issue up to $600,000 in general obligation debt to use to purchase two pieces of property for future expansion projects.
City administrator Scott Flory says one of the projects would utilize property on South 15th Street currently owned by Cerro Gordo County as a secondary roads garage for the future “Everybody Plays” inclusive playground project. “Additionally, we would propose to do other park improvements there, probably things that include parking lot, some restroom facilities, shelter, grass area, those kinds of things. I would anticipate over the winter that we would bring on a consultant that would help us work with the Everybody Plays playground folks and start the master planning of that project so we could be positioned come spring to demo those buildings.”
The other project would allow the city to acquire the former Woodford-Wheeler lumberyard property adjacent to the library for a future expansion project. “That’s not one necessarily that we’ve had on the radar screen for very long, but it’s kind of a unique opportunity that’s presented itself, and we had an opportunity now to talk with the owners of that property. They’re excited about the opportunities that the city has as far as our interest in a future library expansion project there for the community, and seeing the library evolve with more 21st century kind of things than we are currently offering.”
Flory says borrowing the $600,000 for the property purchases currently is the better option rather than dipping into cash reserves for the project. “This is I think a classic opportunity for us to keep our reserve funds where they are at and in good shape, and borrow through the market and see what kind of rates we get here. I’m optimistic we’ll see some really good favorable financing. I think our local banks again will have an appetite for this financing given the projects we’re talking about and their interest in wanting to do good things for the community.”
The council set its December 7th meeting as the date for the public hearing.