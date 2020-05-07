Clear Lake council sets hearing for budget amendment
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council at their meeting earlier this week set the date for a public hearing on an amendment to this fiscal year’s city budget.
City Administrator Scott Flory says some of the items are related to the pandemic while others are being shifted from one budget year to another. “We did not anticipate having the various economic development initiatives that we recently approved as part of our Fiscal Year ‘20 budget, so that’s incorporated into this amendment proposal. The communications system upgrade, that’s the dispatcher system for the police department, that was proposed for Fiscal Year 2021, and the chief and captain were able to get that bumped up into Fiscal Year 2020. There was some concern they had about availability of equipment due to the COVID situation and everything.”
Flory says the amendment will also include $225,000 in incentives for the hotel and conference center proposed to be placed in the Courtway Park subdivision. “$150,000 incentive grant if the project breaks ground, starts construction by June 15th, as well as the partial reimbursement of the application fee to Marriott Corporation. If you remember that was $75,000, and we would agree as part of that memorandum of understanding we approved a couple of meetings ago to reimburse the developer up to $50,000 on that.
Flory says the amendment also lays the groundwork for the possibility of moving up the start of the East Main Avenue street reconstruction project if it is decided the 4th of July parade would be cancelled due to the pandemic. “Talking with the contractor, if that were to be a situation, could they start early, and the answer is yes. Not real early, but could start early, and how much work if you could start early could be anticipated be done by June 30th. I think it’s a fantastic strategy, brilliant to be prepared to address it at that point, so not to let that time go wasted. No guarantee that they will start, but if they would, this puts us in a position that if we don’t have a parade we could start that project early.”
The Clear Lake council will hold the public hearing on the budget amendment at their May 18th meeting.