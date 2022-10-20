Clear Lake council sets bid letting for Emerald Edge street lighting project

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council this week set the bid letting and public hearing dates for a project that would upgrade the street lighting in the Emerald Edge subdivision.

As part of the city’s development agreement with Sukup Ag LLC for the subdivision northwest of the intersection of North 20th Street and US Highway 18, the city agreed to offset the costs associated with the installation of upgraded street lighting.

Jason Petersburg with Veenstra and Kimm says there will be nine new decorative street light fixtures including foundations. “The pole itself is similar to the poles on North Shore Drive, only taller and a little bigger around. The top, the arm and the light fixture itself, is similar to what we’ve installed on Main Avenue or Courtway or along North 32nd Street. The pole is 22 feet tall, the arm on top is six feet, so the mounting height will be 28 feet. Courtway and 32nd Street, the mounting height is 30 feet there, so very similar.”

Petersburg says the estimated cost of the project is higher than what was originally anticipated. “Conduit prices are probably triple what they were here a couple of years ago because of PVC wire, copper still extremely high, and then the control panels are also more expensive, and their availability has been an issue there as well. I haven’t checked into the availability on this control panel, but schedule wise, we’re looking at bidding this now for construction in the spring, hopefully address all these availability issues by allowing the lead time to be addressed with the winter conditions, and then the contractors can start up right away in the spring and get this work done.”

The bid letting for the project will be held on November 16th with the council holding a public hearing and approving the winning bid at its November 21st meeting.