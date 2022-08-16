Clear Lake council prepares for new development agreements by approving changes to urban renewal plan

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council last night approved amending the city’s Consolidated Urban Renewal Area Plan & Tax Increment Finance Districts as it gets ready to move forward with economic development agreements with three projects and incorporate a long talked about alley improvement project into the plan.

Because the seven-year terms of the proposed property tax rebate agreements would exceed the remaining life of the underlying TIF District, the city had to remove those areas from the existing district and then add them back in in order to create a sufficient life cycle for those agreements.

City Administrator Scott Flory says the council will address the proposed development agreements at an upcoming meeting in mid-September. “We’d have a development agreement for Starboard Square, a development agreement for the Serta Simmons campus redevelopment, and a redevelopment agreement for the Pritchard properties as well (Pritchard’s Innovation Center & Lake Lifestyles). We would publish notice of that public hearing on September 8th and then at your meeting on the 19th you would hold the public hearing and consider the development agreements.”

Councilman Bennett Smith says he’s elated to see businesses wanting to invest in Clear Lake. “I think the thing that’s exciting to me is we’re seeing a lot of economic activity in Clear Lake, and a lot of investment, and of course we partner with folks like this to do that, and so I think that’s very exciting. Thank you for your work on it and it will be terrific to see all of these projects develop.”

North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation CEO Chad Schreck says he appreciates the city’s commitment to these projects. “These are significant economic development projects. I think it’s exciting to see a couple of these are redevelopments of existing properties that have been incredibly important to Clear Lake’s economic history, and now part of their economic future, whether it’s the Serta building, the TeamQuest facilities that Pritchard’s is taking over. These are significant job creators, they’re high-value jobs. They’re high-value companies and corporations. I’m really excited to see these things move forward.”

The three economic development projects are the redevelopment of the Serta Simmons building by an unnamed developer that plans to bring 35-to-50 new light industrial manufacturing jobs to the facility; the Pritchard’s Innovation Center in the former TeamQuest building as well as their Lake Lifestyles development; and with the Starboard Square project in the Courtway Park subdivision. The other project deals with alley improvements in the 700 block of Buddy Holly Place, which stalled once again earlier this month when no bids were received for the proposed project.

The council last night approved the changes on the first reading and then waived the second and third readings to enact them.