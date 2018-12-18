Clear Lake council goal setting session Wednesday (AUDIO)

CLEAR LAKE — The City Council in Clear Lake meets tomorrow for their annual “strategic planning and goal setting meeting” for 2019.

Mayor Nelson Crabb says it’s a good opportunity for the council and staff to get together to look back at what’s been accomplished in 2018 and what issues should be looked into during the next year. “What are some capital projects that we need to look at? What are some capital projects that we need to hold over and continue and finish? Where do we want to go in 2019 with this community and do we have the money necessary to carry those things out?”

Crabb says the decisions made in that meeting will then be used after the first of the year when discussions start on the next fiscal year budget. “Then we get into the Januarys and Februarys where it’s day meetings and night meetings until you work all this out. We talk to the department heads, and as we always say ‘what are your needs’, and distinguish between a need and a want. Sometimes you get too many wants and you can’t handle that, you need to have the needs covered.”

Crabb made his comments on a recent edition of the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO. Listen back to the program via the audio player below