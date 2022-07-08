Clear Lake council gets an update on inclusive playground project (VIDEO)
Artist's rendering of the Everybody Plays playground project from the group's Facbeook page
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council earlier this week got an update about the proposed inclusive park and playground project.
The council back in February approved awarding the sale of $1.3 million in general obligation urban renewal bonds to use for a new park on property formerly owned by Cerro Gordo County. The county sold the property at 109 South 15th Street to the city in February 2021 for the purpose of redeveloping it into an inclusive playground that provides children and adults of all ages and abilities the opportunity to play together.
Kristi King with Bergland & Cram reviewed proposed concept plans with the council. She says they are about ready to get bids for the project. “Basically to finish drawings by the end of this month, so we can bid the project in August, and then have City Council approval in September, which basically lines up this project then to start construction at the time when the pool campus is closing down for the season, and we can get on site and get this project started. An anticipated completion time probably in late spring to early summer, depending on how contractor availability and all that goes, but shooting for a mid-late season completion that next year.”
The council has discussed a budget of about $1.9 million for the project, with the remaining project costs being financed by general funds and cash donations.
You can see the details of the playground project by watching King’s presentation to the City Council this week in the video below.