Clear Lake council candidate forum scheduled for Monday

October 27, 2023 11:04AM CDT
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a candidate forum this coming Monday for those running for Clear Lake City Council.

Candidates will be asked prepared questions that will help voters understand the candidates priorities, vision and capabilities, and will also answer selected audience questions submitted ahead of time.

Two candidates are running for an at-large seat on the council, Creighton Schmidt and Christopher Hogg, while two other races are uncontested on the ballot with First Ward councilman Mark Ebeling running for another term, with political newcomer Beth Ann Schumacher running for the council’s Third Ward seat.

The forum will take place at Clear Lake City Hall starting at 7:30 on Monday night. 

 

