Clear Lake council asked to approve Dean Snyder Construction as construction manager for Surf District Music Enrichment project

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council holds a special session tonight to approve a construction manager at-risk for the Surf District Music Enrichment & Immersive Center building project.

The council last month had approved this process as opposed to the traditional design-bid-build project procurement where finalists are chosen based on qualifications determined by the city, with the city then selecting a manager that offers the best value for the project. City Administrator Scott Flory had previously told the council that it allows the city to choose who they feel is the best contractor for the project, not just relying on who ends up being the lowest bidder.

A nine-member committee made up of four city representatives, four Surf representatives and one community representative reviewed and evaluated three proposals submitted, with Dean Snyder Construction receiving the highest score.

The council will consider approving Dean Snyder Construction as the construction manager at-risk for the project when they meet starting at 6 o’clock at City Hall.