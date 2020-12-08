Clear Lake council approves Sunset School Urban Revitalization Area, general obligation debt to purchase two properties
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council last night approved the final reading of an ordinance establishing the Sunset School Urban Revitalization Area as well as the issuance of general obligation debt to purchase two pieces of land for future projects:
== The council last month approved the Sunset School Urban Revitalization Plan which would enable the city to possibly offer incentives in the future to develop the old Sunset Elementary School property which was sold to Dolly James LLC of Cedar Falls in 2018. Establishing the Revitalization Area will help foster a future opportunity for an economic development incentive once a proposal to redevelop is made. It’s anticipated that a potential housing development would be earmarked for the property, with any proposal having to get approval from the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission. The council approved the final reading of the ordinance without comment.
== The council also approved issuing up to $600,000 in general obligation debt that would be used to acquire property for a park project as well as a future library expansion project. City Administrator Scott Flory says property currently owned by Cerro Gordo County for their secondary roads department on South 15th Street would be utilized for the future “Everybody Plays” inclusive playground project, with the property acquisition likely taking place next spring. The city would also look into purchasing the former Woodford-Wheeler lumberyard property next to the library for a future library expansion.’ The council approved the general obligation issuance on a 5-0 vote.