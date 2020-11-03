Clear Lake council approves revitalization plan for former Sunset School area
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council last night approved the Sunset School Urban Revitalization Plan and passed the first reading of an ordinance that would create the Sunset School Urban Revitalization Area.
Last night’s actions are the first step in the possible future development of the former school property by Dolly James LLC of Cedar Falls, which has been exploring the property for a variety of residential housing, focusing on market-rate apartment rentals.
City Administrator Scott Flory says the plan would enable the city to possibly offer incentives to develop the property. “This is not a zoning hearing. Obviously we do not have a proposal for this particular location. This is simply a plan that establishes an opportunity for an economic development incentive.”
If a development agreement was approved in the future with Dolly James LLC, the affected property would be eligible for a partial property tax exemption of 80% for a period of five years.
Clear Lake superintendent Doug Gee says the community needs more affordable housing so families aren’t living elsewhere and open enrolling their kids into the school district. “We don’t get the SAVE dollars for open enrolled-in kids, that’s the sales tax money. That’s about $946 per kid. We have 245 students that open enroll into Clear Lake. That’s almost $240,000 that we lose out on of sales tax money because those kids don’t live in our district. Now I’m not saying that every one of them would, I just know that for my experience, that there’s a lot of them that choose to buy a house somewhere else and then choose to come to Clear Lake for school.”
North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation CEO Chad Schreck says one of the things he keeps hearing is the need for affordable housing in Clear Lake and throughout north-central Iowa. “Young professionals who move into our community have a real challenge finding housing that fits their salaries and fits what they’re able to do, especially coming out of college or being fresh out of school. I think that’s something that we need to consider and continue to work towards. We’ve seen some really good housing development in the community and we want to continue to encourage that . I appreciate all the efforts that you guys have made on that front, but I think it’s important that we continue to facilitate that with developers. We encourage them, we provide him the incentives to do it.”
The council unanimously approved the resolution establishing the revitalization plan, as well as passed the first reading of the ordinance designating the urban revitalization area. The council will consider the second reading at their November 16th meeting and the final reading at their December 7th meeting.