Clear Lake council approves purchase of new ambulance

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council on Monday night approved the purchase of a new ambulance for the city’s fire department.

The department has been looking to replace a unit made in the year 2000 that was purchased used from the city of Garner in 2009 for $20,000. Two quotes were received, with the recommendation the council accept the bid from the Iowa-based company Lifeline for just under $205,000.

Fire Chief Doug Meyers says the ambulance they are looking to replace has been out of service for 60-percent of the time in the last 18 months due to maintenance issues. “Over the last year and a half, the 2000 ambulance has been out of service for 48 weeks primarily due to a lack of available parts.”

Meyers says they are hoping to get between 15 to 18 years service life out of the new ambulance. “We’ve identified primarily through the Ford lines, when we start running into that 15 to 18 year time frame, that’s when the parts availability diminishes greatly.”

The council unanimously approved the proposal. Delivery time once the new ambulance is ordered is estimated at six to eight months.