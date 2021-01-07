Clear Lake council approves purchase of county maintenance garage for Everybody Plays playground project
Artist's rendering of the Everybody Plays playground project from the group's Facbeook page
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council this week approved the purchase of the Cerro Gordo County Maintenance Garage at 109 South 15th Street for $250,000.
City Administrator Scott Flory says the property, which is adjacent to the Clear Lake Aquatic Center, would eventually become a park. “That would be developed into a future city park that would involved the Everybody Plays playground project.”
The Everybody Plays playground is a community initiative to construct an inclusive playground in Clear Lake that provides children and adults of all ages and abilities the opportunity to play together.
Councilman Bennett Smith says it’s a terrific opportunity for the city to develop the property. “Just a very significant opportunity to improve that area next to the pool, and I also would like to thank the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors for working with us on this. They’ve been great to work with. Again, a very collaborative kind of project that will help all of north Iowa, so I’d like to thank them. I think will be an exciting project.”
Mayor Nelson Crabb says the cooperation with the county and the Everybody Plays group has been excellent. “That was a private group that gathered a couple hundred thousand dollars to locate that there, and that will be a compliment to our aquatic center that is next door. Great cooperation between two government entities here.”
The council recently approved issuing general obligation debt for up to $600,000 for use in purchasing this property for the playground project as well as the former Woodford Lumber Company property next to the library for a future library expansion project.