Clear Lake council approves proposal with company to provide placement services for $700K general obligation bond for wellness center
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council last night approved a proposal with Northland Securities to provide placement services for the city’s planned issuance of $700,000 in general obligation debt that will be used for the wellness and recreation center project that will be constructed at the high school.
Voters approved a bond issue back in March for the center as well as improvements to Clear Creek Elementary and Lions Field. As part of an agreement, the city plans to authorize the issuance of a general obligation bond not to exceed $700,000 as well as make a general fund contribution not to exceed $300,000. The school will own the center and lease it to the city for at least a 25-year period. The city would be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the center with the school having priority usage for practice times, educational courses or programs, and special events.
City Administrator Scott Flory says the fee is 1.15% of the total par amount issued. “Right now does appear to be a good time, that there has been some stabilization in the municipal debt market here, so it seems to be a more attractive time now than earlier in the spring for sure. We look at this summer now as a good opportunity to be placing this debt.”
Flory says Northland would be assisting the city in working with the city’s bond counsel on structuring and placement of the debt. “We’re really looking at targeting interest here locally to the local banks. I think the local banks would have a strong interest in the private placement of this. Northland Services would then enable us to provide a transparent and efficient process as possible for the placement of this debt.”
The council last night also got a virtual tour of the plans for the proposed center.