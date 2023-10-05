Clear Lake council approves planning process for 4th Avenue South Multimodal Corridor project

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s City Council this week approved the issuance of requests for proposals for planning and designing the city’s 4th Avenue South Multimodal Corridor project. Clear Lake earlier this year was awarded $300,0000 of federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds to support the project.

Speaking to the council by phone, City Administrator Scott Flory says it’s an opportunity to modernize a major road connecting Interstate 35 to downtown Clear Lake. “I see this as an opportunity to really sort of repurpose this corridor by adding additional transportation options, improving the safety, and improving connectivity between I-35 and downtown Clear Lake as well as beautifying the corridor. Additionally looking at the opportunity to redevelop the pavement in terms of either repaving or reconstructing that rather aged pavement on 4th Avenue South.”

The project will also allow for the deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and further development of the regional trail network. “Pritchard Corporation there with the electric charging stations as part of their business to increase the opportunities to accommodate that opportunity as well. Likewise the Trolley Trail extension, we’re looking at opportunities there to bring that Trolley Trail in to downtown Clear Lake and City Beach area on 4th Avenue South.”

Flory says they’ll also look into enhancements to the gateway appearance into the downtown area. “We’ll be having landscape architectural design as part of this project as well to look at the opportunities for improving the gateway appearance into the downtown. We wanted to try to capitalize on creating a new, very intentional-type entrance to draw visitors to our community.”

The council approved the request for proposals process for the project, with proposals due into the city by October 27th.