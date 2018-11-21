Clear Lake council approves lease agreement with Historical Society

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council has approved an agreement that would allow the Clear Lake Historical Society to lease the former Parks and Recreation headquarters at 800 1st Avenue South.

City Administrator Scott Flory says the lease would be for a period of five years, with the society having the option to renew the lease for another five years. “In recognition of the society’s mission and its financial means, there shall be no rental payments due or owing by the society to the city under this agreement. The full, complete and satisfactory consideration for this agreement shall be and is the promise of the society to operate and maintain a quality presence in Clear Lake that educates and promotes opportunities for citizens and visitors to learn about Clear Lake’s rich and diverse historical past.”

Historical Society president Beth Ann Schumacher says they are pleased to be able to move into the space. “On behalf of the organization, I’m very very grateful for this opportunity that’s been presented to us. We are excited to move forward and look forward to being able to be on one of the opening corners to our community. We’ll take that honor very seriously to keep that building very open to the public and a gateway to our community.”

The lease was approved on a 3-0 vote. Councilman Bennett Smith is the vice president of the Historical Society and did not vote due to a potential conflict of interest.