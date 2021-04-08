Clear Lake council approves job description for wellness center executive director position
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council this week approved the job description for the executive director of the city’s new $10.6 million recreation and wellness center being constructed on the Clear Lake High School campus.
City Administrator Scott Flory says the director will oversee the operation of the facility. “The executive director will provide visionary leadership in the administration and day-to-day management of the wellness center, including wellness educational programs and outreach services. The position is responsible for administrative and financial management as well as supervision and direction of all staff and services provided through the wellness center. In terms of the organizational relationships, it’s kind of modeled similar to our structure at the city library where the position reports to and generally receives direction from the board of directors, and sends an indirect report to the city administrator.”
Flory says the position requires an educational background in wellness and some previous experience. “Educationally, a bachelor’s degree in physical education, health and wellness, kinesiology/exercise science, recreation, sports management, exercise and nutritional sciences, or a closely related field, with five years progressively responsible experience in large scale recreation or wellness centers.”
The council also approved Carrie Tysdahl as the at-large representative to a five-member board that will serve as the governing board of the center. “Recently she was the recipient of the Larry Luker Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award. We thought she would be an outstanding person for that pick. That term runs until December 31st, 2025. That’s a four-year term, but since we are into it kind of halfway through the year, it’s essentially a four-and-a-half year term.”
While the choice of Tysdahl is a joint selection between the city and the Clear Lake Community School District, two of the other five seats on that board will be filled by the City Council, with the other two seats being selected by the School Board.