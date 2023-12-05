Clear Lake council approves first reading of zoning change for land to be used for mobile home park, manufactured housing, commercial

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s City Council approved the first reading of a zoning change of a 25-plus acre tract of land located south of 15th Avenue South and west of South 8th Street into different uses.

Brandon & Dennis Hrubes of Lakeside Acres made the rezoning request as they wish to develop the land into a mix of a mobile home park, manufactured housing and some commercial development on the south portion of the property.

City Administrator Scott Flory says the proposal is to divide the parcel into three separate zoning districts. “By expanding the existing RS-12 high-density single-family residential district and changing a portion of the existing CC-2 (community commercial district) and adding the RFBH factory-built housing residential, and an additional portion of the CC-2 changing that to the CI-1 intensive commercial, and to establish an overall OPDH planned developing housing overlay district over the area where the housing will be developed.”

The council unanimously approved the first reading on Monday night. The second reading is scheduled to be held at the council’s December 18th meeting.