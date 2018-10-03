Clear Lake council approves final plat for repurposing One Vision campus

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council has approved the final plat for the Glen Oaks subdivision.

The council in August tabled its approval after concerns had been raised about the possible impacts any redevelopment would have on Drainage District 40 which adjoins the area. One Vision currently owns the property and has been looking at dividing up the 80-acre site into either residential or commercial development projects as part of their repurposing of the land.

Attorney David Johnson represents the trustees of Drainage District 40 and says they were able to come to an agreement with One Vision on rerouting some tile under a retention pond as well as on the release of water from that pond. “Controlling the release of water from the retention pond so they would not overload our structure. We have an open ditch, we have closed tile. Our engineer suggested that we reach an agreement with One Vision that they would control the discharge of the water from those retention ponds. We didn’t them to just completely fill our tile and cause it to be overloaded.”

Drainage District Trustee Mike Sonderman thanked the council for allowing the extra time to explore the impacts of the project on the district’s 15,400 acres of land. “Some of that land is within the city limits of Clear Lake, some of it is cropland. We have 423 land owners, 844 parcels. So the impact of that project and changing the flow of the water doesn’t impact just the four trustees, we’re the voice for the rest of the landowners and really our role is to make sure we avoid as many problems down the road as possible.”

Attorney Jacquelyn Arthur represented One Vision at the meeting. She thanked the council for their patience on working out the details and apologized for not including the Drainage District 40 trustees in the process of mapping out the final plat. “As you know this is a multi-step process in getting to tonight, and as we mapped it out, we thought there was a logical sequence, and we realize now in hindsight, that what we thought was a logical step-by-step process left some key partners wanting more information, so for that we are apologetic. We are sorry that what we thought was logical turned out to leave some wanting more information.”

The council Monday night unanimously approved the final plat for the site. One Vision’s repurposing of the land is a result of a US Supreme Court ruling that clients they serve had to be involved more in community settings rather than on a single campus.