Clear Lake convenience store robbed
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake police are continuing their investigation into a convenience store robbery.
Police Chief Pete Roth says they were called shortly after 8:35 Sunday morning to the Casey’s General Store at 202 US Highway 18 East, where on arrival store employees told officers that an unknown male entered the business and demanded money from the clerk. The male then grabbed the cash register and fled on foot from the scene.
Roth says no weapons were displayed and no injuries were reported, with the suspect remaining unidentified at this time. Investigators believe the person left the Clear Lake area and poses no immediate threat to the community.
Roth says if you have any information about the crime that you should call Detective Jim O’Keefe at 641-355-4405 or Crime Stoppers of North Central Iowa at 800-383-0088.