Clear Lake Classical School eyes former Sunset Elementary building
CLEAR LAKE — It appears that the former Sunset Elementary School in Clear Lake will once again be an education center for a private school.
“Recently we have word that’s been indicated to the city that the Clear Lake Classical School, that’s a private Christian school, was contemplating entering into a lease agreement with Dolly James LLC to utilize the building at least on a short-term lease,.” says Clear Lake mayor Nelson Crabb.
Crabb says Clear Lake Classical would need to apply to the city to have the property properly zoned. “It will require the property to be re-zoned in order to be utilized in that particular manner. They’re not public, they are a private school. We don’t have at this point in time a specific request yet from Clear Lake Classical school, but we do anticipate that one may be forthcoming.”
The Clear Lake School Board in June 2018 approved the sale of the Sunset School building to developer Dolly James LLC of Waterloo with it being vacated by the district in 2019 after an addition was made to Clear Creek Elementary.
Crabb made his comments earlier this week on the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO.