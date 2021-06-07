Clear Lake City Council tonight to consider final reading of parade spot saving ordinance, new applications for downtown business incentive program
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council meets tonight to discuss several items, including a proposed ordinance banning people from marking their spot ahead of time for the community’s 4th of July parade and three more applications for a downtown business incubator program.
=== The council will consider the final reading of the spot saving ordinance after giving unanimous approval at their two previous meetings. It’s been a sore subject for years for some property owners along Main Avenue who find chairs, tarps, and other items days or weeks ahead of time, saving an area for the annual parade. The ordinance would prohibit people from doing so until 5:00 AM on the morning of the parade. While the ordinance has been mulled over for years, it was brought to the table this year with the laying of new sod on Main Avenue between 14th and 20th as part of the street and sidewalk replacement project.
=== Three more applications for the city’s new Downtown Retail Business Incubator Incentive Program will also be considered tonight. The council back in April approved the program, which provides a rent subsidy for an 18-month period. Months one through six would be a 50% rent subsidy not to exceed $830; months seven through 12 would be a 33% subsidy not to exceed $560 a month; and then for months 13 through 18 it would be a 17% subsidy not to exceed $275 a month. Another incentive would be a forgivable grant for business facade and signage improvements on a 50-50 basis not to exceed $2500. In a memo to the council, City Administrator Scott Flory says White Barn PIcket Fence, Nash & Ivy, and Charlie’s Soda Fountain have made applications for the program and secured the necessary three-year lease at their respective locations.
The council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at City Hall.