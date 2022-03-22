Clear Lake City Council approves final phase of East Main Avenue project
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council last night approved the single bid made for the final phase of the East Main Avenue project. This phase involves the stretch between 8th and 14th Streets.
The engineer’s estimate of probable cost of construction was just over $2.24 million. The only bid was made by Wicks Construction of Decorah for $2.355 million, about $115,000 or 5% above the engineer’s estimate.
Project engineer Jason Petersburg of Veenstra and Kimm says while five prime bidders signed up to bid the project through the Iowa Department of Transportation, only one bid was received. “Several reasons — one is the complexity with the phasing and staging required for this project. Another is the size of the project, there’s several contractors that can’t bond a project of this size with the estimate of over $2 million. Last reason we have listed here is there’s limited concrete paving contractors in this area right now that are looking for the municipal type of projects.”
Wicks has done the other phases of the project, and Petersburg says their lone bid is probably going to be the best in the current economic situation with rising material costs. “I’d say it’s a good bid. It’s as good as we’re going to get in these time right now.”
Petersburg says some of the higher costs are connected with the underground work taking place with the project. “About two-thirds of that cost overrun, about $80,000, is in the water main category, which honestly surprised me, but I think it’s mainly due to the material prices, the water main fittings, the values. All of those items were more expensive than anticipated. It makes me feel a little better as I know there was competition on the underground. There were several or multiple utility contractors that did quote the utility portion of the project to Wicks, so there was competition on the utility work there.”
The project is scheduled to get underway after the city’s 4th of July festivities are completed and be done in June 2023.