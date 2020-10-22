Clear Lake City Council appoints interim public works director
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s City Council this week approved the appointment of an interim public works director. Jeremy Korenberg has been the city’s operations and maintenance superintendent for about three years.
City Administrator Scott Flory says Korenberg has a good knowledge of the operations of the public works department. “He’s got a good knowledge of the operations and maintenance portion of the public works responsibility. He’s got a good handle with some of the projects that we’ve got going on now and into the winter . I think it would be a good continuity to keep him in this role in this interim period.”
Flory says it will give the city the opportunity to take the time heading into the winter months with the process of permanently filling the position. He says they won’t bring any candidates in to fill the position during the winter months. “Not during the winter. Clear Lake shows it’s best usually during the spring. Anyone who has been here for many Clear Lake winters, that’s maybe not the best time to bring candidates in from out of town. Winters can be a little brutal here. We’ll probably start our process maybe in January, and take resumes maybe January and February, probably conduct interviews maybe in March, and maybe target a permanent person being in that role probably April.”
Korenberg as part of the interim agreement will receive a 10% pay increase. He replaces Joe Weigel, who retired on September 30th after more than 30 years in the position.