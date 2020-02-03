Clear Lake chiropractor accused of inappropriately touching child patients
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake chiropractor is being accused of inappropriately touching child patients during appointments.
The Iowa Board of Chiropractic says in documents released today that Nicholas McColley is charged with engaging in unethical conduct or practice that’s harmful or detrimental to the public, as well as unethical conduct by having improper sexual contact with, or making suggestive, lewd, lascivious or improper remarks or advances to a patient.
The board says they received a complaint on multiple occasions that McColley allegedly touched the genital area of a child male patient during an appointment from on or about July 2016 through February 2018.
The board says it’s alleged that there are multiple victims with similar allegations and that a criminal investigation is pending through the Mason City Police Department, as the Clear Lake Police Department has cited a potential conflict of interest in the case.
The board has also placed an Emergency Adjudicative Order against McColley, saying that he cannot treat or provide services to any patients unless directly supervised by another person within his office.
A hearing on that order is scheduled for February 28th in Des Moines, while a disciplinary hearing before the board is scheduled for April 8th.