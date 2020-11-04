Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce to take over Color the Wind festival, no event in 2021
Color the Wind festival (Photo from Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce Facebook site)
CLEAR LAKE — The Color the Wind winter kite festival will not take place in Clear Lake this February, and the event in the future will be organized by the city’s Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber’s board of directors has approved taking over the festival starting in 2022 with help from the creators Larry & Kay Day, who announced back in February that 2020 would be their final year organizing the event. The Chamber had expressed interest at that time to take over, and last week Larry Day met with the Chamber to discuss a path forward with the event.
Chamber president & CEO Stacy Doughan says with the Day’s guidance, they are confident that the event will return in its full glory in February 2022 with the idea of continuing the Days’ legacy. Doughan says the ongoing pandemic has prevented the transfer of information in a timeframe that would make a 2021 event possible.
Color the Wind is tentatively scheduled for February 19th, 2022.