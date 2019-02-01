Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce president to step down

CLEAR LAKE — The head of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce is announcing his retirement. Tim Coffey has submitted his resignation to the Chamber’s board of directors, effective June 1st.

Coffey cites numerous accomplishments during his seven-year tenure as the Chamber’s president and CEO, including the establishment of several programs such as the Lake Leadership program, Academy of Business Resources, Clear Lake Pathway to Success, Tech Tuesday and not-for-profit training programs.

Coffey also points to the collaboration with the Mason City Chamber and the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation to form the Vision North Iowa Partnership to foster working together to improve the lives of north-central Iowans.

Coffey also oversaw the $1.2 million “IGNITE Clear Lake” fireworks endowment fundraising campaign to preserve the nearly $10 million economic impact of 100,000 visitors to Clear Lake over the 4th of July period.

The Chamber’s board of directors will establish a search committee to begin the process of filling Coffey’s position.