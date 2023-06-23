KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Clear Lake awarded $300,000 in federal funds for 4th Avenue South Multimodal Planning Project

June 23, 2023 5:03AM CDT
(KGLO News photo)

CLEAR LAKE — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley’s office has announced that Clear Lake has been awarded $300,000 of federal funds to support the city’s 4th Avenue South Multimodal Planning Project.

The funds come from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and is among $35 million awarded to Clear Lake, Cedar Falls and nine additional Iowa counties.

The Clear Lake award will be used for the planning project that includes community engagement, a corridor study, alternatives analysis, final design and environmental review for a project to evaluate the 4th Avenue South corridor.

The project will evaluate approaches to modernize infrastructure connecting downtown Clear Lake and Interstate 35, including the deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and further development of the regional trail network.

Mitchell and Wright counties also received grants through the Department of Transportation grant program to be used to address bridges that are in poor condition.

