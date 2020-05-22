Clear Lake Aquatic Center to remain closed for 2020
CLEAR LAKE — The City of Clear Lake announced this morning that the city’s aquatic center will not be opening for the 2020 season.
Parks & Recreation Director Randy Miller says it was a difficult decision, but Governor Reynolds’ announcement earlier this week that pools could reopen for lap swimming and swimming lessons only does not enable the city to fully open the center.
City Administrator Scott Flory says the decision was made out of not only an abundance of caution for public health, but also budgetary and staffing challenges. He says with significant fixed costs associated with preparing to open the center, it’s not financially practical to offer a shortened season even if that were remotely in the cards.
Miller says if the restrictions were fully lifted later this summer, it would take about three weeks to get the pool ready, along with hiring adequate staff which would be a challenge.
Anyone who had purchased a 2020 season pass to the aquatic center will be contacted about receiving a refund or transferring the pass to the 2021 season.