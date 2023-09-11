Clear Lake 9-11 Memorial Service this evening

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Fire Department tonight will be hosting their annual 9/11 Memorial outside the fire station at the display of the World Trade Center Memorial Steel.

The event will start with music from the Clear Lake High School Band, a flag raising and helmet ceremony, followed by guest speaker Captain Stephen Johnson. A native from Rosemount Minnesota, the retired Navy captain had a distinguished military career, which included working at the Pentagon on the morning of the 9/11 attacks.

Assistant Fire Chief Mike Keefe says, “A very interesting speaker coming this year. He was at the Pentagon on 9/11. He was a captain in the Navy, so he’s going to be coming and giving us a talk, so I think it’s going to be a really interesting time. We’re going to get to meet him and he’ll be carrying out the military helmet.”

The ceremony will start at 6 o’clock at the fire station, located at 711 2nd Avenue North.