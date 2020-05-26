Clear Lake 4th of July activities cancelled — click here to watch today’s press conference
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake city leaders have announced that the annual 4th of July celebration will not be held due to concerns about COVID-19.
Mayor Nelson Crabb made the announcement during a press conference earlier this afternoon. “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we, the City of Clear Lake, the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, and 4th of July Committee in partnership with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health have made the difficult decision to cancel the July 4th celebration events scheduled for July 1st through the 5th of 2020.”
Crabb says given the reality of COVID-19, the highest priority is the health and safety of the city’s guests, participants, staff, volunteers and the community. “Although some restrictions are starting to ease, there are still too many uncertainties to ensure without hesitation the health and safety of our community and the 100,000-plus visitors that come to Clear Lake for the five-day event. Additionally, with the current social distancing restrictions on festivals and mass gatherings, it is simply not possible to move forward.”
Crabb says with the additional law enforcement, security, emergency management and public safety, it would not be right to put those people at the extra risk of contracting COVID-19. “Asking our front-line responders during a public health emergency situation, our heroes, to take on the additional responsibility of ensuring the safety of thousands of visitors is a duty we could not in good conscience request of them.”
Chamber CEO Stacy Doughan says there is the possibility that some of the traditional 4th of July events could be rescheduled for later in the year. “We are hoping to reintroduce some of the cancelled 4th of July celebration activities later in the year, including the beloved IGNITE fireworks display over the lake. We are also exploring a fireworks display at an alternate location that would allow spectators to stay in their cars while watching. More details will be forthcoming.”
It’s estimated that the annual 4th of July celebration brings in $10 million to the local economy.