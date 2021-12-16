Cleanup underway in Rudd after apparent tornado causes significant damage
RUDD — The clean-up process is underway in the Floyd County community of Rudd as an apparent tornado caused major damage on Wednesday night.
Floyd County’s emergency management director Drew Mitchell says the storm went straight through the middle of town. “it went from the south part of town up through the north. It heavily damaged some buildings, knocked down a lot of power lines and trees, stuff like that. It did damage to the water treatment plant. I know the city of Rudd will be without water and power for a few days.”
Mitchell says despite the destruction there have not been any injuries reported. He says the town is already in a cleanup mode. The big thing is is cleanup to begin with, because there is a lot of debris, a lot of power lines down. The power lines will be taken care of by the fire department and the energy company. But cleanup is the big thing, there’s a lot of wood and stuff like that laying around town.”
Mitchell says people who want to volunteer as part of the cleanup effort are welcome to come to Rudd, but if you are not helping, they are asking that you stay away. “There are sections of town, especially downtown that are marked off with cones, but as long as we can kind of stay out of the area, it’s not just for worker safety but for their safety as well. You never know, power lines could come down, it’s still pretty windy yet, stuff could still be flying around in all that too. So for the safety of others, as long as you are not volunteering, we’d like bystanders to stay away.”
Anyone willing to help with the cleanup is asked to report to the Rudd Fire Department. The Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock school building is open for those needing showers, warmth and meals.
A team from the National Weather Service office in LaCrosse will be in Rudd today to survey the storm.